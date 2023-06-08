SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

There was more pace in the wicket on Day 2: Md Siraj

NewsWire
0
0

“There was sticky bounce yesterday; the pace went up today,” India pacer Mohammed Siraj told a press conference at the end of Day 2 of the World Test Championship against Australia, here on Thursday.

Siraj, who was India’s most successful bowler with four wickets in Australia’s first innings, maintained that his team bowled well despite the opposition posting a total of 469.

He said: “We also bowled well (compared to the Australians), otherwise they would have scored 500-550.”

The seamer also described Aussie batsman Travis Head’s batting as “extraordinary”.

Siraj revealed the plan was to bowl short to Head, who scored a century (163).

“But it didn’t work on the first day. Chances were created; four or five times (mis-hits), the ball fell in gaps off my bowling alone,” Siraj said.

On the Indian innings, Steve Smith, who nailed his third Test hundred at The Oval, said the Australian bowlers put the balls “in the right areas, bowling 5.5 to 7-metre lengths, attacking the top of the stumps. There’s natural variation there (in the pitch)”.

About his batting, Smith disclosed that he has changed his trigger movement, moving more across to the off-side. This is something which has worked for him before in English conditions.

At draw of stumps on Day 2, India were 151/5, with Rahane (29*) and Bharat (3*) holding fort, still trailing by 318 runs.

20230609-002004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rohit breaks hoodoo with aplomb

    T20 World Cup: Mendis, Hasaranga star as Sri Lanka beat Netherlands...

    IPL 2023: We need to put runs on the board, says...

    Bangladesh eye Test win as Ebadot Hossain runs through New Zealand...