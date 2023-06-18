INDIA

Three arrested in Delhi sisters’ murder case

The Delhi Police have arrested the three assailants who, along with their accomplices, shot dead two sisters in South West Delhi’s R.K. Puram on Sunday, according to officials.

The accused were identified as Arjun, Michael, and Dev, while their accomplices are still at large.

The victims, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), resided in the area with their families. The police stated that their brother, Lalit, had a financial dispute with Dev.

“Dev used to work with Lalit and had borrowed money from him. However, Dev started working with Sonu in the area. Last night, Lalit went to Sonu’s place to demand his money back, leading to a heated argument. Sonu and Dev later threatened Lalit,” the police said.

A few hours after this incident, around 2:30 a.m., Sonu, Dev, Arjun, Michael, and others gathered outside Lalit’s house, with Arjun leading the group.

They began pelting stones at Lalit’s house and broke the door with an iron rod. Seeing this, Lalit’s two sisters tried to intervene and calm the situation.

“However, the assailants pulled out pistols and started firing indiscriminately. Lalit fled from the scene, while his two sisters sustained gunshot wounds and collapsed on the road,” said the police.

The police received a PCR call at around 4:30 a.m. informing them that two women had been shot in Ambedkar Basti. Pinky and Jyoti were rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, a case of attempted murder, along with sections of the Arms Act, was registered. Subsequently, section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added to the charges.

The police conducted raids at multiple locations in the area and apprehended the three accused.

During their investigation, the police found that the deceased’s brother had a financial dispute with the assailants.

“We are conducting raids to apprehend the other accused, who are currently on the run. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents,” stated an official.

Further details were awaited.

20230618-143404

