Three criminals, involved in robbery, were injured in an encounter with police in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district and subsequently apprehended, officials said on Wednesday.

District SSP Rakesh Kumar said that the encounter took place at Saghari village under Siwaipatti police station in the district.

DSP, East Manoj Pandey learnt that members of inter-state gang were assembling at Saghari village and equipped with sophisticated weapons, they were planning to execute a big incident in the district. Accordingly, he constituted a team and surrounded the village.

When criminals saw police teams approaching, they opened fire and police also initiated retaliatory.

The gunfight took place for around 15 minutes and three criminals sustained gunshot injuries and were arrested. They were identified as Kaushal Das, Santosh Sahani alias Vaigan and Rashid alias David Hathaudi.

“We have seized a carbine, two country-made pistols and Rs 9.5 lakh cash from their possession. They were admitted to SKMCH for the treatment,” the SSP said.

“We are waiting for the recovery of the accused to know his plan and also scanning their previous crime history. Raids are on to nab other accused too,” he added.

