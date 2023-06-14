INDIA

Three criminals captured after encounter in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

NewsWire
0
0

Three criminals, involved in robbery, were injured in an encounter with police in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district and subsequently apprehended, officials said on Wednesday.

District SSP Rakesh Kumar said that the encounter took place at Saghari village under Siwaipatti police station in the district.

DSP, East Manoj Pandey learnt that members of inter-state gang were assembling at Saghari village and equipped with sophisticated weapons, they were planning to execute a big incident in the district. Accordingly, he constituted a team and surrounded the village.

When criminals saw police teams approaching, they opened fire and police also initiated retaliatory.

The gunfight took place for around 15 minutes and three criminals sustained gunshot injuries and were arrested. They were identified as Kaushal Das, Santosh Sahani alias Vaigan and Rashid alias David Hathaudi.

“We have seized a carbine, two country-made pistols and Rs 9.5 lakh cash from their possession. They were admitted to SKMCH for the treatment,” the SSP said.

“We are waiting for the recovery of the accused to know his plan and also scanning their previous crime history. Raids are on to nab other accused too,” he added.

20230614-183803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana man kills newly-wed daughter, wife

    Amit Shah speaks to J&K LG over stampede at Vaishno Devi...

    B’luru to turn into fortress for New Year celebrations

    Will Cong’s Dharmajan make impact in Left stronghold Balusseri