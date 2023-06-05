Odisha is all set to host yet another international sporting event with the four-nation Intercontinental Cup football tournament scheduled to kick-off at the Kalinga Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar on June 9.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has commenced ticket sales for the tournament that will see India, Lebanon, Vanuatu and Mongolia vie for top honours.

North, East and South Stand tickets cost Rs 99, while the North West Stand tickets are priced at Rs 150. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketgenie.in and also at Gate 4A of the Kalinga Stadium. Tickets bought online can also be redeemed at the box office.

There is palpable excitement among the fans to watch the Blue Tigers live in action for the first time at the Kalinga Stadium.

Given the national team’s recent performances, there is an air of anticipation surrounding the matches. The electrifying atmosphere at Kalinga Stadium, coupled with the passionate support of the fans, promises an unforgettable experience for the soccer fans.

“Previously, we had the pleasure of cheering for Odisha FC during ISL matches, but this time it’s the Blue Tigers who will take the field. The anticipation is building, and we are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the Indian national team play at Kalinga Stadium. We simply can’t wait for the action to begin,” said Avilash Panigrahi, an avid football fan.

As per the tournament’s format, six matches will be played starting June 9, with each team playing each other once. The match days are June 9, 12 and 15, while the final is scheduled for June 18 where the group topper will play the second placed team.

With the exception of the final, all match days are double-headers, with the first encounter of the day scheduled for 4.30 p.m., followed by the second match at 7:30 p.m.

Last week, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was handed the first ticket by India captain Sunil Chhetri.

The first match will see Lebanon take on Vanuatu, while the host nation will take on Mongolia in the second clash of the day on June 9.

20230605-225404