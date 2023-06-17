Landslides triggered by torrential rains have left at least 3,500 tourists stranded in Sikkim, the Indian Army said in an official statement on Saturday.

A bridge near Chungthang in North Sikkim was also washed away due to incessant rain. Till Saturday afternoon, the Army rescued over 2,000 tourists, said the defence PRO at Guwahati, Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawaat.

Rawaat said, “Troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army and personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swung into action and worked overnight in Chungthang amid heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the area affected by flash floods to facilitate the rescue of tourists.”

The tourists were extended support to cross over the river and were provided with hot meals, lodging and medical support.

Rawaat said, “Over 2,000 tourists have been rescued till 3 p.m. on Saturday. Efforts are on to restore road connectivity. The evacuation of tourists would continue.”

The officer also said that tents and medical aid posts have been set up for the stranded tourists.

“The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey,” the officer said.

