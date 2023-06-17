INDIALIFESTYLE

Tourists stranded in Sikkim due to heavy rainfall, 2K rescued by Army

NewsWire
0
0

Landslides triggered by torrential rains have left at least 3,500 tourists stranded in Sikkim, the Indian Army said in an official statement on Saturday.

A bridge near Chungthang in North Sikkim was also washed away due to incessant rain. Till Saturday afternoon, the Army rescued over 2,000 tourists, said the defence PRO at Guwahati, Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawaat.

Rawaat said, “Troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army and personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swung into action and worked overnight in Chungthang amid heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the area affected by flash floods to facilitate the rescue of tourists.”

The tourists were extended support to cross over the river and were provided with hot meals, lodging and medical support.

Rawaat said, “Over 2,000 tourists have been rescued till 3 p.m. on Saturday. Efforts are on to restore road connectivity. The evacuation of tourists would continue.”

The officer also said that tents and medical aid posts have been set up for the stranded tourists.

“The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey,” the officer said.

20230617-165603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vibrations on the canvas

    ED seizes cash, gold, diamonds while raiding Atiq Ahmad’s aides

    Indigo tops with 54.9% market share, Vistara, Air India second with...

    DGCA recommends measures for mental health promotion of flight crew, ATCOs