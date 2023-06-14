INDIA

Trial run to relocate Gray langur pair in TVM Zoo fails as female escapes

A trial run to relocate a pair of Gray langurs at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo failed after the female escaped from the wildlife park.

The incident took place late on Tuesday evening when the authorities were trying to enact a scene for its release into an open enclosure.

The authorities ran helter-skelter when the female langur monkey escaped.

Late in the night, though the monkey was spotted outside the Zoo at a residential colony, all efforts to get it back failed as it kept hopping from one tree to another leaving those in trail disappointed.

This morning, the monkey was again seen on a tree top in the Zoo complex itself. Efforts are on to lure it back into the cage by bringing her partner in a cage and placing her favorite food also.

The pair was brought from Tirupati just a couple of days back.

As all their strategies are failing, the authorities are now mulling firing a tranquilizer dart to tranquilise and capture her.

