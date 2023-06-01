SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Trust your training and forget pressure, Amarjit Singh Kiyam tells India U-17 players ahead of Asian Cup

NewsWire
0
0

As it gears up for its campaign in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be held in Thailand, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, a member of the senior men’s team, has advised them to enjoy themselves on the pitch and not to succumb to the pressure.

Kiyam, who was the captain of the team when India made its debut at the U-17 World Cup in 2017 and knows a lot about the kind of challenges the current lot will face in the U-17 AFC Asian Cup.

The India U-17 landed in Thailand two weeks ahead of their tournament opener against Vietnam (June 17), to acclimatise and best prepare for success after a long tour in Europe.

Back home, there is a keen sense of expectation from the Blue Colts and a desire to see them become the first ones to break through the quarterfinals barrier (India’s best result) of the tournament.

Kiyam knows more than most what it takes to represent India at the age-group level in big tournaments as he comes through the ranks. Besides being the captain when India debuted and hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, Kiyam was also part of the U-20 and U-23 teams before making his India senior team debut in 2019.

“Sometimes when we talk, all of us from that 2017 batch, we reminisce about all the great times we had together of course, but also about how it prepared us for life ahead,” Kiyam was quoted as saying by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).

“Playing against some good teams in the lead-up as well as the tournament itself taught me a lot about how to improve tactically, technically, and also as a person on the pitch itself,” said the footballer from Manipur.

A key fulcrum of that side, the 22-year=old Kiyam was not the only member of that U-17 team to go on to become part of the senior national men’s team as Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Suresh Wangjam, Rahim Ali and Aniket Jadhav also did that.

Kiyam knows that the current U-17s have been undergoing a long and rigorous preparation for their ultimate test in Thailand.

“At this level, there are no easy opponents,” he said. “But neither should you feel pressure. I know that inevitably there will be some, after all, you’re playing for your country, and just putting on that jersey pumps the nerves up a bit. But my advice is that you let your training take over and just enjoy yourself on the pitch. You won’t lose, and you won’t make mistakes. All you’ll do is learn. And everything you learn will make you a better player and a person. Enjoy the experience and everything else will follow.”

20230601-171004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL: We need to keep this squad together, says Jamshedpur FC...

    IWL: SSB Women pose threat to Sethu FC’s title hopes

    Villarreal veteran Raul Albiol signs for another year

    Porto eyes deal for Palmeiras forward Veron