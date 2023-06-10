INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter to soon start paying creators for ads served in replies: Musk

Twitter will soon start paying creators on the platform for the ads served in their replies, Elon Musk announced on Saturday.

Twitter has kept aside $5 million to pay creators to begin with.

“In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5 million,” Musk said.

The creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count, he mentioned.

Earlier this week, Musk announced a feature that will benefit content creators.

“This platform will provide email addresses of subscribers (who opt in) to content creators, so that creators are able to leave this platform easily & take their subscribers with them if they want,” he added.

In April, Musk announced that ‘Subscriptions’ are now enabled on the platform — a way for people’s most engaged followers to help them earn money from Twitter for their contributions on the platform.

Subscription purchases are currently available globally on Twitter for iOS and Android, as well as on the web in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Twitter will also allow news publishers to charge users per article basis with one click from next month.

