In order to take on the professional social networking platform LinkedIn, Twitter appears to be working on a job posting feature that will allow verified organisations to post job listings on their profiles

The company created an account ‘@TwitterHiring’ on the micro-blogging platform, but has not tweeted anything from it yet.

App researcher Nima Owji on Thursday posted a screenshot detailing the feature and said, “#Twitter will let verified organisations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed!”

“Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes.”

According to the screenshot, the company describes the feature as “Twitter Hiring” which is a “free” feature for “verified organisations to post jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions.”

Moreover, the verified organisations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles.

Twitter-owner Elon Musk hinted at this feature in May this year.

When a user had suggested a dating app ‘Twinder’, Musk replied, “Interesting idea, maybe jobs too.”

Media company Workweek already got access to the new job postings feature, and its CEO Adam Ryan claims that the feature is included in the Rs 82,300 per month Verified for Organisations plan.

Although users are already able to post job positions on the micro-blogging platform via tweets, the new feature could help companies to easily reach potential candidates.

TechCrunch reported that Twitter’s first acquisition since Musk’s takeover was the job-matching tech startup Laskie in May. So, it’s possible that the acquisition assisted the micro-blogging platform to create and release the feature.

2023072142691

