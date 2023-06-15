Two persons were injured as a bomb exploded in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Manoharpur area under Madhusudanpur police station around 5 p.m., Bhagalpur SSP Anand Kumar said, adding that the injured persons were taken to JLN Medical College and Hospital Mayaganj and their condition is said to be stable.

“We have called the bomb and dog squads apart from the FSL team at the spot for the investigation. The bomb and dog squad are searching the entire area to find explosives, if any, kept in that area. We have cordoned off the entire area to avoid any further untoward incident,” the SSP told IANS.

“We are also taking the statements of injured persons as well as those who were present at the time the bomb went off,” he added.

The injured persons were in a garden when the blast occurred. A house located near the garden was also damaged due to the loud explosion, which soon drew a large number of villagers to the scene.

As a police team arrived there after a few minutes, they did not allow villagers to come close to the spot.

20230615-195602