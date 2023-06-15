INDIA

Two injured as bomb explodes in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were injured as a bomb exploded in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Manoharpur area under Madhusudanpur police station around 5 p.m., Bhagalpur SSP Anand Kumar said, adding that the injured persons were taken to JLN Medical College and Hospital Mayaganj and their condition is said to be stable.

“We have called the bomb and dog squads apart from the FSL team at the spot for the investigation. The bomb and dog squad are searching the entire area to find explosives, if any, kept in that area. We have cordoned off the entire area to avoid any further untoward incident,” the SSP told IANS.

“We are also taking the statements of injured persons as well as those who were present at the time the bomb went off,” he added.

The injured persons were in a garden when the blast occurred. A house located near the garden was also damaged due to the loud explosion, which soon drew a large number of villagers to the scene.

As a police team arrived there after a few minutes, they did not allow villagers to come close to the spot.

20230615-195602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prez poll: Draupadi Murmu’s nomination tactical outreach to tribals

    Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane surrenders, sent to 2 days police...

    Oxygen crisis leaves Lucknow gasping for breath

    Growing infighting in Trinamool indicates lack of leadership control: Experts