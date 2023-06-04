INDIALIFESTYLE

Two minors missing at sea in Kerala’s Kozhikode

NewsWire
0
0

Two children, Mohammed Adil (17) and Adil Hassan (16) were missing in the Kozhikode beach in Kerala while they were playing football on a Sunday morning.

A team of expert divers, local fishermen and Kozhikode police were engaged in the search operation for the two children.

Kozhikode, West Hill police Circle Inspector Byju while speaking to IANS said, “The water in this sea, according to the expert divers, is having an undercurrent. It is almost an hour after the children are missing in the sea and the team is on the lookout for them.

“According to the information, a group of children was playing football on the beach as usual and one of them who doesn’t know how to swim was swept away by the waves and to save him others also entered the water and one of them is missing. The search is on.”

Kozhikode beach is full of morning walkers and those who play football in this football-crazy town of North Kerala, which has given birth to several national-level footballers who represented the country in major football events.

20230604-102003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Third blast close to Golden Temple, 5 arrested (Ld)

    ‘Attractiveness of gold depends on US Fed’s moves’

    India vaccinates 2.2L beneficiaries in a day, total crosses 6 mn

    2 LeT terrorist associates arrested from J&K’s Budgam