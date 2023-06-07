Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday in an accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Official sources said that the two Army men were injured when the service rifle of one of them went off accidentally and hit two colleagues in the Manjakote area of the district.

“The army soldiers were on routine security duty when the accident took place.

“Both the injured have been shifted to hospital where doctors said they are out of danger,” sources said.

Further details are awaited.

