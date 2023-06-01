LIFESTYLE

UN special envoy for Myanmar to end assignment in June

A UN spokesman has confirmed that Noeleen Heyzer, special envoy of the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Myanmar, will conclude her assignment on June 12, the date of the end of her contract.

“The Secretary-General is thankful to Heyzer for her tireless efforts on behalf of peace and the people of Myanmar,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, told reporters.

Following the end of Heyzer’s tenure, the Secretary-General will appoint a new special envoy, said the spokesman.

Guterres appointed Heyzer of Singapore as his special envoy on Myanmar in October 2021.

Heyzer was the first woman to serve as the executive secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific from 2007-2014.

She was the UN Secretary-General’s special adviser for Timor-Leste from 2013 to 2015.

20230601-142403

