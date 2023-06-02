INDIA

UP: Parents kill daughter for refusing to return to her husband

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her parents after she refused to return to her in-laws’ house and live with her husband.

The incident came to light after the police questioned the parents separately and found discrepancies in their statements.

The two have confessed to their crime.

The parents had earlier claimed that the girl had gone missing.

They have now confessed that the girl’s body was dumped in Sharda canal. The police are yet to trace the body but the parents have been arrested.

SHO Fatehpur Dheerendra Kumar Singh, said: “Based on preliminary reports and surveillance we have arrested the girl’s parents, Gudiya and Shiv Kumar, and her maternal uncle Upendra Patel.

“A team is searching for the girl’s body in the Sharda canal site around 20 km from her village. After the body is found, the case will be converted to murder and destruction of evidence.”

He elaborated that for now, charges of kidnapping for murder have been slapped on the three.

Singh said that a preliminary probe has revealed that the girl was married on May 2, but had returned from her in-laws’ house within a week to her parents’ house.

She started insisting on living with her parents. However, the parents wanted her to return to her husband.

Thereafter, Gudiya made a plot along with her brother Upendra and husband Shiv Kumar, police said, adding that the three killed the girl and later dumped the body in Sharda canal on May 25.

20230602-084204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat BJP chief says Kejriwal can be problematic for the nation

    Raj CM gets heart treatment as ‘common man’ in Jaipur hospital

    Religious conversion in TN schools controversy revives after Madras HC intervention

    Kadapa MP appears before CBI in Viveka murder case