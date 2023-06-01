INDIALIFESTYLE

UP prisoners get skill training in 60 trades

The Uttar Pradesh government is imparting skill training to prisoners in various trades under the Prime Minister’s skill development programme to help them integrate better into the society after their release.

According to the government spokesman, within the last one year, 8,160 prisoners received the training.

Training is being imparted in about 60 trades, including computer software, carpentry, mason, mobile, beautician, bakery, sewing, embroidery, wood art, motor binding, computer, electrician, tailoring, electrical wiring, electric, plumbing, making of earthen lamps and utensils, compost manure, electronics, dairy farming and vermin-composting and fisheries among others.

The spokesman further said a total 376 prisoners received training in 12 trades in five district jails of the Ayodhya zone.

They included 155 prisoners who were trained in Barabanki district jail, 84 in Gonda, 30 in Bahraich, 93 in Ambedkar Nagar and 14 in Ayodhya.

Similarly, 373 prisoners received training in eight trades in nine district jails of Gorakhpur zone, including 25 prisoners of Gorakhpur district jail, 68 in Deoria, 46 in Maharajganj, 25 in Basti, 35 in Siddharth Nagar, 20 in Azamgarh, 45 in Ballia, 93 in Mau and 16 in Sant Kabir Nagar.

In Bareilly zone, 1,010 prisoners received training in 20 trades in six jails. They included 120 prisoners in Bareilly central jail, 117 in Pilibhit district jail, 244 in Badaun, 234 in Shahjahanpur, 105 in Moradabad and 190 in Bijnor.

In Kanpur zone, 388 prisoners received training in 15 trades in six jails. They included 65 prisoners of Fatehgarh central jail, 102 in Fatehgarh district jail, 55 in Orai, 53 in Lalitpur, 5 in Kannauj and 108 in Jhansi.

At least 541 prisoners received training in 17 trades in central, district and sub-jails of Prayagraj zone.

They included 50 prisoners of Naini central jail in Prayagraj, 20 in Pratapgarh district jail, 64 in Chitrakoot, 159 in Kaushambhi, 123 in Fatehpur, 20 in Banda and 105 in Mahoba sub-jail.

In Meerut zone, at least 3,225 prisoners received training in six district jails. They included 351 inmates of Meerut district jail, 465 in Ghaziabad, 250 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 1,012 in Bulandshahr, 31 in Saharanpur and 1,126 in Muzaffarnagar, the spokesman said.

