UP Shocker: Man kills 5 family members, shoots self

A man allegedly killed five of his family members with an axe before shooting himself dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, the police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 3 a.m. on Saturday at Gokulpura village under the Kishni police station area of the district.

The deceased killer has been identified as Shiv Veer, who operated a computer centre in Noida.

Mainpuri SP Vinod Kumar said, “Shiv Veer’s brother got married on Friday and the wedding procession returned to Gokulpura from Etawah.”

“After dinner, the accused killed his brother Bhullan, the groom Sonu and his wife Soni with an axe while they were sleeping. He then killed his brother-in-law Saurabh and his brother’s friend Deepak,” Kumar said.

The SP said that after killing his five relatives, the accused also injured his wife Dolly, his father Subhash Chandra and his maternal aunt Sushma before shooting himself dead.

“The reason for committing this heinous crime is not known yet. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” Kumar said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

