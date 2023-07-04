INDIA

UPPSC drops 100 subject experts for underperformance

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has sacked 100 subject experts from their panel of confidential consultancy which assists the commission in setting of questions papers, checking of the answer sheets and other academic expert opinions for examinations conducted by UPPSC.

According to a press release of the commission, signed by the controller of examination, Ajay Kumar Tiwari, the commission maintains that the subject experts have been dropped for under-performance and the decision is implemented with immediate effect.

As per the press release, a review was undertaken of the working of the subject experts following, which 100 experts have been dropped from the list for failing to deliver quality work and would not be allotted any confidential work by the commission.

“This scrutiny of the quality of work by subject experts would continue further also and if anyone is found lacking in meeting the quality standards of the commission or if any anomaly in their working during making of question papers or evaluation of answer sheets is found, they too would be dropped from the list,” said Tiwari.

