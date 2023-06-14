SCI-TECHWORLD

Users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram.

“You can now add 30-sec clips of your favourite songs to Notes on Instagram,” Zuckerberg posted on Meta’s Broadcast Channel on Tuesday.

“Shoutout to my daughters for levelling up my music taste.”

Meta had first introduced ‘Notes’ on Instagram in December last year and said that it helps users to feel closer to the people they care about.

Moreover, this feature helps users to share their thoughts and see what their friends are up to.

Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis.

Last week, it was reported that the platform was testing a feature that would let users chat with artificial intelligence within the application.

The chatbot is expected to answer questions and provide advice. Users can have up to 30 personalities to choose from.

