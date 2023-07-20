Actor Vansh Luthra, who is known for his work in Czech film ‘Destination Paradise’, will soon be seen in the Hollywood film ‘The Performance’ in which he will share the screen with Primetime Emmy winning actor Jeremy Piven.

The story of the film revolves around a second-generation Jewish American dancer whose troupe is on tour in Europe and is scouted for a special performance for Adolf Hitler. The film also stars Robert Carlyle, Maimie McCoy and Lara wolf, and is directed by Shira Piven.

Describing his experience working with award-winning actor Jeremy Piven, he told: “It was really nice working with Jeremy, I also had an opportunity to talk to him and understand his process. He was very kind and willing to tell me some tricks and his style of approaching the work. Looking at him preparing for the scene was quite interesting, how he used his props and other things and how meticulously he rehearsed before each scene. I have a scene with Jeremy Piven where I belittle him. It was super fun sharing the screen with him.”

Talking about how he landed into the character and his preparation for the same, Vansh shared: “There was a demand for a role which could be passed off as owner of a club set in 1940s Hungary. I remember auditioning for the part in a very quirky way, and I also learnt some Hungarian for the audition. I guess they loved me in it. For the shoot, I had to learn a hit of Hungarian. Apart from that, I had to be an overly excited yet cunning person. Excited on stage and cunning behind stage, a fun contradiction if you ask me.”

Recalling his overall experience working in the film he said: The experience of working there was kind of Intense, but it was super smooth. Working in Hollywood is a different ball-game altogether. The way the director interacts with the actor, the way the set is handled, how the actors prepare themselves and the magnanimity of it.”

“It was a big learning experience for me. The stay in Slovakia, the dinner out with the actors and the whole experience of acting with Jeremy and interacting with the director Shira. She was the sweetest and most caring director, and the way she approached each actor big and small, and her detail to each performance will surely make the film go big,” he added.

