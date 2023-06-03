ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all prepped for the last schedule of his upcoming Indian adaptation of the series ‘Citadel’.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from the airport. He is seen wearing a light brown T-shirt paired with a hat.

For the caption he wrote: “Last sched spyverse.”

It isn’t clear where the actor is travelling for the shoot. However, if reports are to be believed the ‘Bhediya’ star is on his way to Serbia.

The series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Helmed by ‘The Family Man’ creators Raj and DK, ‘Citadel’ is the Indian counterpart of the larger international series of the same name which has been originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.

The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

