Vehicles without HSRPs in Odisha to attract penalty from June 23

The State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha is going to impose fines against vehicles plying without High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) from June 23, an official said on Thursday.

The deadline for affixation of the High Security Registration Plate on the old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 carrying the Odisha registration mark, ended on February 28. It is observed that some vehicles are plying on roads without affixing HSRP.

Therefore, the STA has decided to conduct a special drive from June 23, 2023 to detect such vehicles plying without HSRP and impose penalty, said Lalmohan Sethi, additional commissioner transport (road safety & enforcement).

So far, a total of 40,93,608 vehicle owners have booked slots, out of which HSRP has been affixed in 35,87,577 vehicles. Vehicles owners are advised to affix HSRP at the earliest to avoid penalty, he said.

In case, the vehicle is not affixed with HSRP, e-challan shall be issued against the offending vehicle and attract a fine of Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000, he warned.

Notably, the HSRP has already been made mandatory for all new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2019.

In accordance with the directives of Supreme Court of India and central government, state transport department has made affixation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) mandatory for all classes of old vehicles which were registered prior to April 1, 2019.

