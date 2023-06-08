Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, played by Aasif Sheikh in the hit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, will be seen turning into a photographer in the upcoming episode.

Aasif, who loves essaying different characters, lavished praise on the show’s writer who magically weaves him into the characters that he loves portraying.

As the story progresses, Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) is impressed by Vibhuti’s remarkable photography skills and suggests that he open a photography studio. Together, they approach Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur) to inquire about renting his shop, and he agrees. Vibhuti welcomes Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) to his newly acquired studio, capturing beautiful photographs.

However, when Vibhuti presents a Rs 8,000 bill to Tiwari, the latter becomes infuriated. Later, Angoori expresses her desire for Vibhuti to join her at her home and capture romantic pictures of her and Tiwari at night. Upon Vibhuti’s arrival with the camera, Tiwari’s anger boils over, leading him to demand that Vibhuti vacate his shop immediately.

Talking about his experience shooting this sequence, Aasif said: “I am bad at taking pictures. It is common practice these days for people to pop themselves into selfies and other filters using their phone cameras. I cannot do that. But this track helped me gain some love for clicking photos, I would say. Holding a DSLR camera between scenes pushed me to use it even when I was not part of it. I clicked pictures of my co-stars and other set members during the scenes. I would not claim they are the best photos, but there are some good pictures I managed to click. People were impressed.”

He further mentioned: “Our generation’s access to instant images and sharing has made photography more exciting. But I still remember those days when photographers used to create a setup with various amusing backdrops of gardens, scenery, skies, and forests and make us pose. We used to eagerly wait for the pictures to see how they turned out. I still have an album at home containing such pictures, which will always be special. During the shoot, I dabbled with creative filters and fancy phone camera techniques I never knew existed.”

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs every Monday to Friday on &TV.

20230608-145405