In a heartwarming event that left the premises of Delhi Public School Srinagar abuzz with excitement, renowned Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, accompanied by his wife and noted film critic Anupama Chopra, graced the school with their presence.

The couple’s was accorded warm welcome by the school management, faculty and students, creating an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and admiration.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra also took a nostalgic trip down the memory lane during his visit to Srinagar. Sharing his personal anecdotes, he revealed how his passion for movies first took root in this very place.

Growing up as a young boy in Srinagar, Chopra’s love for films blossomed despite financial constraints. Unable to afford movie tickets, he would listen to the enchanting soundtracks emanating from the Palladium Cinema, a cherished cinema house in the city.

Expressing his deep affection for the picturesque region of Kashmir, Vidhu Vinod Chopra highlighted how seamlessly he incorporates the essence of the valley in his movies.

Films like ‘Mission Kashmir’ and the critically-acclaimed ‘Shikara’ eloquently capture the breathtaking beauty and emotional depth of Kashmir.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has also gifted the world with remarkable works such as ‘Parinda’, ‘Munnabhai MBBS’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘PK’, which continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

As part of his visit, Vidhu Vinod Chopra agreed to an interview at Radio DPS, the school’s radio station, where he shared his experiences and inspirations in the film industry.

His journey from humble beginnings in Srinagar to the dazzling world of Bollywood served as a beacon of hope and encouragement for the young students, instilling in them the belief that with unwavering determination, dreams can be turned into reality.

Accompanied by his wife, Anupama Chopra, a respected film critic and author, the couple embarked on a comprehensive tour of the Delhi Public School premises, immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere and acquainting themselves with the various facilities available.

Their visit to the school library and the Learning Resource Centre provided an opportunity to interact with the students, inspiring them to cultivate a profound passion for reading and lifelong learning.

Reflecting on the visit, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “Every time I return to Srinagar, my heart fills with delight and cherished memories. It is truly an honour to visit DPS Srinagar and witness the exceptional infrastructure and facilities offered by the institution.”

Chopra’s words resonated deeply with the students and faculty, as his presence served as a reminder of the potential that lies within every individual, regardless of their circumstances.

