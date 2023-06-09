INDIA

Vijayan orders Vigilance probe against Leader of Opposition

NewsWire
0
0

Hours before Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for a visit to the US and Cuba, he gave the green signal to the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau for a preliminary probe against Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, based on a complaint that he collected money from abroad soon after the 2018 floods to build homes for the poor in his constituency.

In response, Satheesan’s office said he has reacted to this a few times in the past and he will again do it on Saturday.

The Congress leader had recently hit out at the CPI-M’s party organ “Deshabhimani”, which he termed a “yellow paper” for coming out with baseless reports on especially about a non-existent allegation that has been cleared a few times before.

He had said that first the allegation (collecting money from abroad for building homes after the 2018 floods) was cleared by Vijayan’s Vigilance department, then the single and division bench of the Kerala High Court cleared it and if that was not enough, a probe by the Speaker just before the 2021 Assembly polls also cleared him.

20230609-190801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    EC sends opinion on Soren’s disqualification to Jharkhand Governor

    S&P places Adani Transmission’s ESG evaluation under review on potential governance...

    Appreciation pours in for mother who thrashed eve teaser in K’taka

    SC declines to grant relief to Balwant Singh Rajoana seeking commutation...