West Indies all-rounder Yannic Cariah has suffered a nasal fracture after being struck in the face during the team’s training session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Cariah will remain in Zimbabwe with the team and be reassessed in the coming days.

“Yannic Cariah was struck in the face today in training and suffered a nasal fracture. He will remain with the West Indies team in Zimbabwe and be reassessed in a few days. WI wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back soon,” said Cricket West Indies in a tweet.

Cariah had shown signs of strong form in the CWC Qualifier warm-up matches, taking 4/46 against Scotland and then backing that up with another four-wicket haul against the UAE.

The 30-year-old has played eight ODIs since making a West Indies debut against New Zealand in August last year and has more than a decade of experience playing at the top level in the Caribbean.

The leg-spinner also impressed in his only two T20Is when troubling an Australia outfit that were fine-tuning for an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on home soil.

Cariah is also able to contribute valuable runs from the lower order and looms as a costly loss for the West Indies as they aim to secure one of the two remaining spots at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

West Indies will kick off their campaign against the USA on the opening day of the CWC Qualifier on June 18, then face Nepal, Zimbabwe and Netherlands in a tricky Group A.

