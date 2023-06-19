SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp widely rolling out new community entry point on iOS

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out a new community entry point shortcut on iOS.

The official changelog of the app’s update still mentions features from some previous updates, which reveals that they are still in the process of gradual release, reports WABetaInfo.

The new community entry point shortcut will be available within the community announcement group and will allow users to easily see a list of all the groups linked to the community.

Moreover, this feature allows community admins to quickly add a new group to the community without going to the community info.

“If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, even if this is not indicated in the official changelog,” the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some testers on iOS.

This new option lets beta users share the content of their screen with everyone on the call.

When using this feature, all activities on the users’ screen — including notifications — will be captured and shared with the people connected to the video call.

20230619-093403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amrita develops new computational tool to accurately identify epileptic focus

    Bell’s palsy risk post Pfizer Covid vax very rare: Lancet

    Temperature-related deaths may rise if global warming exceeds 2 degrees C

    NASA-SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission to space ‘scrubbed’