Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out a new community entry point shortcut on iOS.

The official changelog of the app’s update still mentions features from some previous updates, which reveals that they are still in the process of gradual release, reports WABetaInfo.

The new community entry point shortcut will be available within the community announcement group and will allow users to easily see a list of all the groups linked to the community.

Moreover, this feature allows community admins to quickly add a new group to the community without going to the community info.

“If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, even if this is not indicated in the official changelog,” the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some testers on iOS.

This new option lets beta users share the content of their screen with everyone on the call.

When using this feature, all activities on the users’ screen — including notifications — will be captured and shared with the people connected to the video call.

