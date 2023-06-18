ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When Rohitashv Gour’s daughters arranged a perfect Father’s Day for him

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who essays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the television show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’, reminisced on Father’s Day how his daughters earlier made the day special for him by arranging for a perfectly relaxed day for the actor.

The actor feels that “Daughters have a unique understanding” about their fathers, and that he is fortunate to have two wonderful daughters who care for and love him like no one else can.

The actor said, “Growing up, they made every Father’s Day special. Their efforts always touched my heart. But there’s one gift they gave me that I will never forget. They planned a relaxing day for me on Father’s Day. Knowing my busy shooting and travel schedule, they felt I needed relaxation. They arranged a spa treatment for me, followed by a peaceful walk on the beach.”

“It was refreshing, and I was pleasantly surprised by their thoughtful gift. To make it even more memorable, we took a photo at the beach, which I framed and now have on my wall. My daughters bring me immense pride and happiness, and I hope this Father’s Day will be as memorable as that,” he added.

‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

