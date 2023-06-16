INDIA

Widespread damage and power outages as Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

Cyclone Biparjoy, noted for its strong winds and torrential rainfall, left a devastating trail after making a landfall across Gujarat’s Kutch district.

As the cyclone gradually weakened on its northward trajectory, it had already disrupted everyday life on an unprecedented scale. Uprooted trees, injuries to 23 people, and extensive power failures marked its ferocity as it made landfall on Gujarat’s coasts on Thursday evening.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reported two casualties preceding the cyclone’s arrival. A father-son cattle-rearing duo died while attempting to save their trapped goats from a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district the same day.

Gujarat’s relief commissioner, Alok Singh confirmed that the cyclone has resulted in 24 animal fatalities, 524 toppled trees, and a slew of damaged electric poles resulting in power outages across 940 villages.

Morbi district clocking over 115-120 kilometers per hour and heavy rainfall, witnessed over 300 electric poles being destroyed. This damage led to power outages across 45 villages, as the cyclone made its aggressive landfall on Thursday evening.

Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) officials confirm that efforts to restore power are in full swing in nine of the affected villages.

With Biparjoy now losing strength, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel reported no casualties in the Kutch district.

He further stated that road clearance operations are being carried out across several parts of the coastal districts. He said, “We are analysing the situation at the Control room in Kutch. No need to worry, the government is making every effort to bring things to normal.”

In preparation for Biparjoy’s anticipated landfall, over 180,000 individuals were relocated to safer zones, indicating the severity of the cyclone’s expected impact.

20230616-115202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t deprive Goan youths of central govt jobs: Shripad Naik

    Disruption of food supply from Ukraine could spark conflict

    TikTok star, 9 others held by Gujarat Police for threatening released...

    RPF woman constable saves life of passenger at Hyderabad railway station