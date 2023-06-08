A fresh speculation is making rounds in the political circles of Rajasthan in the backdrop of “rivalry” between former state unit Congress president Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, plucking possibilities of the ex-deputy chief minister floating a new political party.

This matter of late has been drawing a lot of heat as June 11 — the death anniversary of Sachin Pilot’s father, former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, is approaching.

On June 11, Sachin Pilot visits Dausa every year to pay tribute to his father on his death anniversary. Dausa had been a constituency of his late father, Rajesh Pilot, who is still a respected figure among farmers.

This year, however, there is a buzz about the possible move of Sachin Pilot on June 11, because of the developments that took place in the last three months.

On April 11, Pilot observed a day’s fast, demanding the Gehlot government launch a probe against the alleged corruption cases against former chief minister Vasundhara Raje during her tenure. The Congress, which was in opposition then, had raised those issues.

On May 11, Pilot started the Jan Sangharsh Yatra, which lasted five days. He had travelled from Ajmer to Jaipur.

Now, as the date — June 11 — is nearing, speculations are being made about Pilot’s next probable step.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee member Sushil Asopa, said “these are sponsored speculations”.

“A party cannot be floated overnight without any preparations.A probe needs to be initiated into who are spreading such rumours,” he said.

On being asked who would be accompanying Sachin Pilot to Dausa, the Congress leader said: “Same supporters and followers who have been visiting Dausa each year to pay tributes to their leader on his death anniversary will be visiting there.”

Meanwhile, there are also discussions on how CM Gehlot and Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhwa have softened their stand on Pilot.

While Gehlot said that a patch-up with Pilot is permanent, Randhawa also called for senior leaders to make room for the youth.

Party sources said that the recent meeting of former CM Vasundhara Raje with veteran BJP leaders have made Congress leaders tense.

There are chances that Raje would be made the campaign committee chief and, in such a scenario, Pilot would be required to combat her, as it was the former deputy CM who raised the issues of corruption under the previous BJP government, which, analysts believe, helped the Congress score some crucial points in the 2018 Assembly polls.

“Hence, there comes a change in strategy of party leaders who have softened their stand on Pilot,” a source aware of the developments said.

