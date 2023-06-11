INDIA

Woman stabs live-in partner in Delhi for ‘talking to another woman’

NewsWire
0
0

A woman in south Delhi allegedly stabbed her live-in partner, after suspecting him of talking to another woman on the phone, police said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Babie Lalngaihawmi, 35, suspected her live-in partner, Samuel Resu of speaking to another woman on the phone at 4 a.m on Saturday morning, which angered her. They had an argument which escalated and in fit of rage, she stabbed him in the chest.

A senior police official said that they received a call from Safdarjung Hospital reporting that Resu, a resident of Nagaland, had been admitted with a stab wound in his chest.

A police team was dispatched to the hospital, where they recorded the injured person’s statement. Based on the medico-legal case report and the victim’s statement, the police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Kishangarh Police Station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Resu and Babie, who reside in the Munirka area, had an argument which culminated in the attack on him.

Babie has been arrested and the knife used in the crime has been recovered from their residence.

20230611-214805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    14 minors held for flashing swords on remix of Akbaruddin Owaisi’s...

    IED detected in Srinagar outskirts

    Bengal panchayat poll: Kunal Ghosh refutes allegations of irregularities in nomination...

    Jal Jeevan Mission: Not yet ‘Har Ghar Jal’ but getting there,...