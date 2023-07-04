Delhi batter Yash Dhull, who led India to triumphs in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and the 2021 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, has been named as captain of India A squad that will compete in the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, to be played later this month in Sri Lanka.

BCCI’s Junior Cricket Committee has picked India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 to be played from July 13 to 23 in Colombo. The tournament has eight Asian nations in the fray and will be held in a 50-over format.

The 20-year-old Dhull will have Abhishek Sharma as his deputy while the squad also includes notable names in Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag and Prabhsimran Singh.

Saurashtra stalwart Sitanshu Kotak has been named the head coach of the India A squad and will have spinner Sairaj Bahutule as its bowling coach.

India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the crossover semifinals, to be played on July 21. The first semifinal will be contested between the Group A topper against the 2nd spot holder from Group B while the second semi-final will be contested between the Group B topper and 2nd spot holder from Group A. The final will take place on July 23.

India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach).

