INDIA

Your silence on Manipur violence is rubbing salt on people’s wounds: Kharge’s jibe at PM

NewsWire
0
0

After the Centre announced formation of a Peace Committee with Governor Anusuiya Uikey as its chairperson for Manipur on Saturday, the Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “stoic silence” on the violence in the state and said that it is rubbing salt on the peoplewounds of the people.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Narendra Modi ji, May 3, 2023 – Violence first broke out in Manipur. It took almost a month for you to send the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) to the state. Eight days after Home Minister’s departure, violence continues in Manipur. For a proponent of the so-called ‘Act East’ policy for Northeast India, your stoic silence on violence in Manipur is rubbing salt in the wounds of its people. As the Prime Minister, the least you could have done is appeal for peace. You have betrayed Manipur.”

His remarks came soon after the government announced that it has constituted a Peace Committee with Manipur Governor as its chairman. The Ministry of Home Affairs here said that the government has constituted a Peace Committee in Manipur under the Chairpersonship of the Manipur Governor.

It further said that besides Manipur Governor as the Chairman of the Peace Committee, other members include Chief Minister, a few Ministers of the State Government, MP, MLAs and leaders from different political parties, former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.

The MHA said that the mandate of the Committee will be to facilitate the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups of the state, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties or groups.

The Committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups, it added.

More than 105 people have died and over 40,000 people displaced since violence erupted on May 3 in Manipur.

20230610-160802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget file received at 9:25 p.m., sent back after approval at...

    Meghalaya to be one of India’s top 10 states in 10...

    Congress Kerala unit calls for Covid Disaster Relief Commission

    Delhi likely to receive rain again on Feb 9