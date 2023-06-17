INDIA

Youth arrested for sending woman’s objectionable photos to her fiancee

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly creating a fake social media account of a woman from which he sent morphed photos to her fiancee, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested individual was identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Maker in Bihar’s Saran district.

On March 20, the complainant reported that her fiancee had received offensive messages and manipulated photographs of her and her family members through a fraudulent social media account.

The explicit content and altered images led to the dissolution of their engagement.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the perpetrator behind the fake account was Shubham Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was subsequently apprehended in Muzaffarpur, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsh Vardhan.

During questioning, Kumar revealed that the complainant’s sister-in-law was known to him.

With the intent of defaming the complainant, Kumar had devised the fake account and proceeded to transmit indecent messages and doctored photos to her fiancee.

Objectionable material was also recovered from his mobile phone.

The DCP said that an investigation is underway to verify the claims made by the accused against the complainant’s sister-in-law.

20230617-231404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka HC raps govt for not releasing compensation to victims of...

    Protests break out after CSI South Kerala diocese Church elevated to...

    Punjab govt clears salary of employees

    Nothing else explains Mamata Banerjee’s silence on Partha Chatterjee except admission...