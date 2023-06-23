SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube to soon offer AI-powered dubbing tool

NewsWire
0
0

Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is bringing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered dubbing tool that will make it easier for creators to dub their videos in other languages.

The company announced on Thursday at VidCon — annual convention for fans, creators, executives and online brands — that it is bringing the team from Google’s Area 120 incubator’s AI-powered dubbing service ‘Aloud,’ reports The Verge.

According to Aloud’s website, the tool transcribes the video, giving creators a transcription that they can review and edit.

After that, it translates and generates the dub.

The video-sharing platform is already testing the tool with “hundreds” of creators, Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products, YouTube, said in a statement.

Hanif also mentioned that Aloud currently supports a “few” languages, with “more to come”.

According to spokesperson Jessica Gibby, the AI-powered dubbing service is currently available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

YouTube is “working to make translated audio tracks sound like the creator’s voice, with more expression and lip sync,” Hanif said.

However, according to Gibby, those features are planned for next year.

Meanwhile, in February, the video-sharing platform had announced that it was rolling out support for multi-language audio tracks, which allows creators to dub their new and existing videos in different languages.

20230623-084603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CCI imposes Rs 1,337 cr fine on Google for anti-market practices

    Twitter drags Elon Musk’s billionaire buddies into legal battle

    Samsung to drop Galaxy S22 FE to increase S22 Ultra’s production

    Google rolling out its topic filters to Search results on desktop