INDIA

146 activists, students booked under UAPA in Telangana; CM Rao’s intervention sought

NewsWire
0
0

The development of Telangana police department invoking Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 146 activists, including students and retired professors for alleged links with banned CPI(Maoist), has triggered a debate across the state.

The National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), a forum known for launching social movements, has sent a letter to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard.

The NAPM had stated that invoking FIR under the provision of UAPA is a disturbing development and called for his immediate intervention.

In 52-page FIR, the Tadvai police registered case against 152 persons under several sections including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In the FIR copy, the Tadvai police said that on August 19, 2022, complainant V. Shankar was performing his duties at Pasra Circle, when he received information about an assembly of members of banned CPI (Maoist).

The charges were framed against 152 persons but later, the department had dropped charges against six of them.

The NAPM had stated that the remaining 146 persons are lawyers, educationists, activists, trade union leaders, students, retired professors, cultural workers and also from the women’s groups.

The organisation had urged Chief Minister Rao to close the FIR immediately in the jurisdictional court and release all accused persons who are arrested under this FIR.

The organisation also called to close all previous cases where the provision of UAPA is invoked without discretion and to protect activists and social groups. The organisations also urged to stop “subduing” of the activists and social movements in Telangana.

It also demanded withdrawal of the UAPA Act.

The Congress state unit has slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and urged it to demand closure of cases against all the 146 activists. “They are not criminals. They are social activists,” the party maintained.

20230624-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stalin calls all parties to support Bill to enable TN to...

    TN to assess impact of door-to-door education programme

    Apple breaks Meta-Google ad monopoly with iOS privacy changes

    BWF Awards: India’s Manisha Ramadass named Female Para-Badminton Player of the...