INDIA

2024 Lok Sabha polls: AIADMK wants to make a strong comeback

NewsWire
0
0

The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, is gearing up for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The party which was battered and bruised in the 2019 elections in which it won only one seat among the thirty nine seats, is now preparing itself for making a strong comeback in the state.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that a meeting was held recently at the residence of AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) to chalk out plans to win seats in the 2024 general elections.

As per those who are in the know of things, the party is likely to appoint organisers in each of the 234 assembly constituencies in the state. These organisers will report to the district level organisers and they will report to the state leadership.

According to reports, each of the organizers in charge of each assembly constituency will include a few party workers who have a good reputation in the constituency and who have a little bit of technical knowledge.

The AIADMK which lost all but one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections wants to make a major comeback by winning seat which would increase their bargaining power with the BJP national leadership.

These organisers are to get ground level information on all the positives and negatives in each ward of the constituency in the state and central governments. The party will also focus on the law and order situation in each assembly constituency and to work out a strategy to improve the situation in the area.

The party will also highlight in each assembly constituency the failures of the Stalin government. This includes a campaign against the DMK on its failure to do away with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which was one of its major poll planks.

With the days nearing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK wants to work among the people and to expose the Stalin government. The AIADMK leadership will also focus on putting up a brave face in the run up to the general elections as there is a general feeling that the party is on the brink of a collapse after the expulsion of former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam and others.

20230620-205202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Autopsy reports should be typed: Allahabad UP

    Shubman Gill has to bide his time a little bit or...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Sumbul snaps back at Shalin for calling her...

    Kerala gold smuggling case: Man held for issuing fake degree certificate...