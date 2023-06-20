The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, is gearing up for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The party which was battered and bruised in the 2019 elections in which it won only one seat among the thirty nine seats, is now preparing itself for making a strong comeback in the state.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that a meeting was held recently at the residence of AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) to chalk out plans to win seats in the 2024 general elections.

As per those who are in the know of things, the party is likely to appoint organisers in each of the 234 assembly constituencies in the state. These organisers will report to the district level organisers and they will report to the state leadership.

According to reports, each of the organizers in charge of each assembly constituency will include a few party workers who have a good reputation in the constituency and who have a little bit of technical knowledge.

The AIADMK which lost all but one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections wants to make a major comeback by winning seat which would increase their bargaining power with the BJP national leadership.

These organisers are to get ground level information on all the positives and negatives in each ward of the constituency in the state and central governments. The party will also focus on the law and order situation in each assembly constituency and to work out a strategy to improve the situation in the area.

The party will also highlight in each assembly constituency the failures of the Stalin government. This includes a campaign against the DMK on its failure to do away with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which was one of its major poll planks.

With the days nearing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK wants to work among the people and to expose the Stalin government. The AIADMK leadership will also focus on putting up a brave face in the run up to the general elections as there is a general feeling that the party is on the brink of a collapse after the expulsion of former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam and others.

