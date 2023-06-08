At least 24 passengers were killed after a minibus plunged into ravine in Afghanistan’s Sari Pul province, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The deadly accident took place on Wednesday evening in Sayad district due to reckless driving and the victims comprised 12 women, eight children and four men, the spokesman said, adding that only a woman survived but was badly injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

This was the second road accident in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, a road accident in the central Bamyan province killed 14 people.

