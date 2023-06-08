SOUTH ASIAWORLD

24 dead in Afghanistan after minibus plunges into ravine

NewsWire
0
0

At least 24 passengers were killed after a minibus plunged into ravine in Afghanistan’s Sari Pul province, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The deadly accident took place on Wednesday evening in Sayad district due to reckless driving and the victims comprised 12 women, eight children and four men, the spokesman said, adding that only a woman survived but was badly injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

This was the second road accident in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, a road accident in the central Bamyan province killed 14 people.

20230608-094203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v BAN, 3rd ODI: Was looking to watch the ball...

    In-form Khawaja showing no signs of slowing down

    Shakib misses out as Bangladesh name squad for UAE tour

    Maryam Nawaz says PML-N should quit govt and go for fresh...