UPDATE – Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accuse Goldy Brar is alive – Report

Hours after multiple media reports circulated indicating that Goldy Brar, the primary suspect in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, had been fatally shot in California, the US Police refuted these claims on Wednesday, asserting, “this is absolutely not true.”

Various media outlets, referencing American news channels, had relayed that Brar was assaulted by unidentified individuals around 5:25 pm on Tuesday in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in Fresno while he was outside a residence with a companion. Social media platforms were also filled with rumors regarding the gangster’s demise.

According to these reports, Brar and his companion were swiftly transported to the hospital, where Brar ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

However, the reports also noted that official verification was still pending.

According to an account from NDTV, two individuals were purportedly shot in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in Fresno following a dispute. One of the victims passed away in the hospital, sparking various conjectures on social media suggesting that the deceased might be the Canadian gangster Brar.

Local sources have now identified the man killed in the incident as 37-year-old Xavier Galdney.

In response to reports of Brar’s murder, the Fresno Police have categorically stated that they are “untrue.”