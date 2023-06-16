INDIA

3 armed robbers target money exchange shop; 1 overpowered

One of the three armed robbers was overpowered and handed over to the police when they tried to rob a money exchange shop at Scindia House here on Friday, an official said.

While Narender, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, was overpowered by the people, two others managed to flee the spot.

A police officer said information regarding a “robbery attempt” was received at Barakhamba Road police station.

“On reaching the spot at the shop at Scindia House it was revealed that three armed persons entered the office of one Raju Sharma, a money changer, and tried to rob cash,” the police officer said.

However, they were intercepted by the shopkeeper and other people present there.

“Narender was caught by the public and handed over to the police. Legal action is being taken in the matter,” the police officer added.

