INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Battling Biparjoy’: 709 pregnant women in Guj defy odds to deliver babies

NewsWire
0
0

In the wake of the devastating cyclone ‘Biparjoy,’ Gujarat witnessed a remarkable display of resilience as 709 pregnant women defied the odds and gave birth amid the chaos caused by the cyclone in the affected districts.

The state government’s ‘Zero Casualty’ objective played a pivotal role in safeguarding pregnant women as not a single pregnant woman was adversely affected by the cyclone.

An official said “these brave mothers faced the dual challenges of fear and childbirth, bringing joy to their families in the midst of the cyclone’s turmoil”.

To protect citizens from the impending cyclone, the government swiftly initiated the transfer of pregnant women to secure locations.

A total of 1,152 pregnant women from the affected districts were safely relocated, providing not only their own safety but also ensuring a chance at life for their unborn children.

Multiple ‘108’ ambulances were deployed to the coastal areas, where the cyclone’s impact was anticipated.

These efforts resulted in the successful delivery of two babies in ‘108’ ambulances stationed in the Amreli district.

20230616-213007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CII wants use of bamboo in more sectors, writes to minister...

    Iswarya Menon celebrates her pet’s b’day, says dogs are precious

    All UP schools, colleges to have Aarogya Vatika

    Depressed over son’s death, Andhra couple ends life