4.8-magnitude quake jolts Assam

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Friday.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the quake struck on 10.16 a.m. and the epicentre was at a depth of 70 km in Bangladesh’s Sylhet region.

The quake lasted for 20 seconds and the tremors were mainly felt in southern Assam.

No casualties or property damage were reported from the quake.

Last week, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occured in Assam. The epicentre was located at 39 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 10 km.

