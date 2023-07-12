INDIA

5-year-old killed, 3 others injured in tusker attack in Assam

A wild elephant attacked a four-wheeler in Assam’s Hojai-West Karbi Anglong district border area on Wednesday, killing a five-year-old child and injuring three others of the same family, officials said.

The incident happened in the Theplaguri region and the tusker attack has left the vehicle completely damaged.

The deceased has been identified as Rangli Terongpi. He was severely injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the child dead.

Meanwhile, the other family members are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hojai.

Locals moved the other injured individuals to Hojai’s “Hamm Hospital” for better care.

A forest official said that the family had just returned from a holiday and was travelling to Bokolia in Karbi Anglong district when the wild tusker attacked their vehicle. The elephant was pursued back to the Tongrem reserve forest by police and forest officers who had arrived on the scene in the interim.

