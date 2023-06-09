INDIA

6 dead, 4 injured in road accident near Patna

NewsWire
0
0

Six persons, including four women, died while four sustained injuries after a mini truck laden with scrap overturned on two e-rickshaws at Bakhtiyarpur on the outskirts of Patna on Friday.

The road accident occurred on State Highway 106 when an e-rickshaw was trying to overtake a mini truck. The police said that the driver of the mini truck applied brakes following which his vehicle overturned on two e-rickshaws, including the one which tried to go past it.

Three persons died on the spot while three others succumbed at the hospital during the treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Mishra (55), Lalpari Devi (55), Kiran Kumari (24), Manoj Kumar (35), Inder Devi (65) and Ranju Devi (30).

The injured have been identified as Nitish Kumar (25), Lakhita Kumar (15), Mani Kumar (18) and one more person.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has extended his condolences to the family members of the deceased. He also directed the medical officers to provide best available treatment to the injured so that they can recover from their injuries soon.

20230609-205802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New CBI Director Praveen Sood expert in tackling cybercrime faced Shivakumar’s...

    Day after Noida twin tower demolition, people start returning home

    Rajniesh Duggall read books for playing his part in ‘Sanjog’

    Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub: ‘Bloody Brothers’ not desperate to create dark comedy