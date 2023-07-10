A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle when she ran out into the street last week has died Toronto police said today.

While the investigation into the tragic incident is still on, police do not expect any charges to be laid.

Last Wednesday, July 5 at around 4:29 p.m., police received a report of a personal injury motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and a six-year-old child in the High Park Avenue and Dundas Street West area. The driver remained on scene.

Police said a white Honda CRV that was travelling westbound on Dundas Street West near High Park Avenue when it struck a child who suddenly ran into the roadway. The six-year-old victim had been walking with her mother along the north sidewalk on Dundas Street West approaching the intersection of High Park Avenue at the time.

The child was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to a police report. Sadly on Monday, July 10, police received information that the little girl had succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.