As many as 63,000 schools and approximately seven million children across Odisha joined the #LetsMove campaign on Olympic Day on Friday.

The campaign was jointly driven by the Sports and Youth Services department and School and Mass Education department in association with the International Olympic Committee and Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust.

The students celebrated the spirit of the Olympics, echoing the motto of ‘Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communiter’ – “Faster, Higher, Stronger-Together.”

The students engaged in a variety of sports activities including football, hockey, cricket amongst others with an Olympic spirit and cherished the camaraderie.

By embracing this campaign, Odisha aims to inspire, transform, and unite its vibrant young communities through the power of movement.

Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said: “As we commemorate Olympic Day, we are not only celebrating a historic event but also embracing the universal language of sports. Odisha encourages everyone to move, inspire, and embrace the Olympic spirit, empowering our children, communities, and our entire state.

“By joining the #LetsMove campaign and fostering the Olympic values, Odisha is taking a significant step towards creating a healthier, more inclusive society where the power of movement and sports unites,” he said.

Together, Odisha can achieve great heights, strengthen bonds, and build a better future for the young children, he added.

To further promote the Olympic movement and the values of Olympism, Odisha launched the Olympic Values Education Programme in partnership with the Olympic Foundation for Culture & Heritage, the International Olympic Committee, and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust in May 2022.

This collaboration has enabled Odisha to integrate Olympic values into school curriculum, providing students with a holistic education that encompasses not only academics but also the ideals of sportsmanship, fair play, and respect, Behera said.

The Sports Minister further added: “Odisha recognizes that sports offers invaluable life lessons of discipline, resilience, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence. We firmly believe in creating a better world through sports, and it is with this vision that we have integrated the Olympic Value Education Program in our state. This program aims to nurture the future generation and instil in them the core values of Olympism.”

