7 arrested for attempting to purchase sex from a minor in Durham police sting operation

A Durham police undercover sting operation targetting the purchase of sex from minors in the region has led to the arrest of seven individuals from the Greater Toronto Area.

Project Firebird is an on-going initiative that focuses on individuals interested in purchasing sexual services from persons under 18 years of age, as well as providing education and support to victims or potential victims, police said.

This initiative involves the use of undercover officers who pose as young persons advertising sexual services on the internet. They publish an ad to create the illusion that individuals can contact the advertiser to purchase sexual services. Once the suspect reaches out, the undercover officer made it known that they were under the age of 18.

The seven people arrested face 21 Criminal Code charges. They are: Francesco Albanese (40) from Toronto, Hardik Patel (39) from Mississauga, Mohammed Mazlomyar (44) from Pickering, Roberto Lagatto (48) from Toronto. Sandip Rai (38) from Woodbridge, Youtian Ye (23) from Scarborough and Zayne Gordan Dob (29) from Pickering.

Police are urging anyone who involved in a similar situation to please come forward to their highly trained investigators for support.

Anyone with any new information about this incident or other incidents, should contact the Detective Constable Heron of the DRPS Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5600, police added.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2000 cash reward.

