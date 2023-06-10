An 85-year-old man died after a fire broke out in an apartment in Delhi’s Dwarka area, a fire department official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sadan Chandra.

Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze in a flat on the seventh floor in Mass Apartment in Sector-10, Dwarka was received on Friday at 8.26 p.m.

“A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site. At 11.30 p.m., it was found that the fire was in domestic articles in a house on the seventh floor, and there was also a fire in the curtain and AC in a house on the eighth floor,” said Garg.

“As a result, one person suffered burn injuries and was taken to Indira Gandhi hospital by the PCR before the arrival of the DFS unit. CMO Dr. Aakash declared him dead upon arrival. The building comprises nine floors.”

