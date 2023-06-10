WORLD

9 shot at in ‘targeted incident’ in San Francisco

At least nine people were shot at in San Francisco’s Mission District area in what authorities have termed as a “targeted and isolated incident”.

Addressing a news conference early Saturday, San Francisco Police Department Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said that the victims are expected to survive the Friday night shooting, which took place while “some sort of block party” was underway, CNN reported.

At least five of the victims were hospitalized, according to Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to a San Francisco Board of Supervisors member.

One of the five wounded is undergoing surgery, while four people were treated for minor injuries, Lerma told CNN affiliate KPIX.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called to the Mission District around 9 p.m. on Friday night.

“When officers arrived on scene they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” CNN quoted the police as saying in a statement.

“Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to local area hospitals.”

The Mission District, popularly known as The Mission, is a large and diverse neighbourhood often known for its historic architecture in the east-central portion of San Francisco.

