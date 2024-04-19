A man set himself ablaze outside a New York City courthouse on Friday as a jury was being selected for the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, as per multiple reports.

Just minutes after the full jury was selected in Donald Trump's New York hush money criminal trial, someone appears to have set themself on fire outside the courthouse, per CNN's @thelauracoates. pic.twitter.com/skRj1dXD9t — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2024

NEW YORK, NY: The incident unfolded while reporters were gathered outside the courthouse to cover Trump’s trial, according to CNN. Reporter Laura Coates described witnessing the man igniting himself during a live broadcast.

Emergency crews swiftly moved in to extinguish the flames and transport the man away on a stretcher, The Associated Press reported. His current condition remains undisclosed.

This event occurred shortly after a full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was chosen to deliberate in Trump’s hush money trial. Opening statements for the case are slated to begin on Monday.