A man set himself ablaze outside a New York City courthouse on Friday as a jury was being selected for the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, as per multiple reports.

NEW YORK, NY: The incident unfolded while reporters were gathered outside the courthouse to cover Trump’s trial, according to CNN. Reporter Laura Coates described witnessing the man igniting himself during a live broadcast.

Emergency crews swiftly moved in to extinguish the flames and transport the man away on a stretcher, The Associated Press reported. His current condition remains undisclosed.

This event occurred shortly after a full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was chosen to deliberate in Trump’s hush money trial. Opening statements for the case are slated to begin on Monday.

