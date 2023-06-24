INDIA

AAP accuses Congress of not supporting it on Delhi ordinance row

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Congress of not supporting his party on the ordinance row.

Taking to Twitter, AAP MLA Dilip Kumar Pandey said that the entire Opposition had shown solidarity with the party against the Centre’s ordinance, but for Congress which is maintaining a stoic silence.

The people of Delhi, he said, had given a mandate to AAP, but the BJP created obstacles. When the Supreme Court intervened, the Centre did not accept its order, he said.

“Understand the chronology: 1. Delhi gave a mandate to AAP. 2. BJP stopped the work by taking away the services. 3. AAP won in the Supreme Court. 4. The Center did not accept the decision. 5. A black ordinance was introduced. 6. This ordinance is dictatorial. 7. The entire opposition is against it. 8. What is the problem only with Congress, friends?” his tweet read.

The AAP leader said that they have learned from reliable sources that the Congress will walk out in Parliament when the Opposition opposes the ordinance.

He urged the Congress leadership to clear their stand on the issue.

20230624-151402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finance Ministry officials meet Moody’s executives, seek upgraded rating

    NDB to scale up infrastructure & development finance in India

    77-year-old Delhi builder murdered in room, cash stolen

    Pashupati Paras invites RJD State President to join LJP