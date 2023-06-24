The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Congress of not supporting his party on the ordinance row.

Taking to Twitter, AAP MLA Dilip Kumar Pandey said that the entire Opposition had shown solidarity with the party against the Centre’s ordinance, but for Congress which is maintaining a stoic silence.

The people of Delhi, he said, had given a mandate to AAP, but the BJP created obstacles. When the Supreme Court intervened, the Centre did not accept its order, he said.

“Understand the chronology: 1. Delhi gave a mandate to AAP. 2. BJP stopped the work by taking away the services. 3. AAP won in the Supreme Court. 4. The Center did not accept the decision. 5. A black ordinance was introduced. 6. This ordinance is dictatorial. 7. The entire opposition is against it. 8. What is the problem only with Congress, friends?” his tweet read.

The AAP leader said that they have learned from reliable sources that the Congress will walk out in Parliament when the Opposition opposes the ordinance.

He urged the Congress leadership to clear their stand on the issue.

